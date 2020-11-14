Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul Carter
1942 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1942
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Logan Temple
Paul Carter's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb Funeral Home in Preston, ID .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paul in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Webb Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Webb Funeral Home
1005 S 800 E, Preston, ID 83263
Nov
18
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Webb Funeral Home
1005 S 800 E, Preston, ID 83263
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Webb Funeral Home
1005 S 800 E, Preston, ID 83263
Funeral services provided by:
Webb Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.