Paul Wallace Castleton passed away peacefully July 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. Paul was born March 7, 1939 to Paul Bitner Castleton and Lenore Bramwell Castleton in Salt Lake City, Utah. Paul is the second of three sons. The boys grew up in Salt Lake and Idaho Falls. He served in the West German Mission from 1959 to 1962. Shortly after returning, he met Ann Pingree. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1963.



Paul graduated from the University of Utah and followed his dad into the insurance industry. Paul and Ann were blessed with six children, 23 grandchildren, and at the time of Paul's passing, four great-grandchildren. Over the years, Paul's career moved the family to California, Oregon, and Nevada. In 1985, the family moved to Illinois where Paul and Ann would stay for 30 years.



Following his retirement, Paul and Ann served missions in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Montreal. Together they served as president and matron of the Chicago, Illinois temple. In 2018, Paul and Ann moved to Layton, Utah.



Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lenore and his older brother John Castleton.



Paul is survived by his wife Ann, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his brother Kent Castleton of Fort Bragg, CA.



Paul loved his family and attended countless sporting event, musical recitals, and Scout campouts. He was kind and patient. His loyalty and attention to Ann, his wife of 57 years was remarkable. He was a steadfast and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and influenced the lives of young people, missionaries and temple patrons every where he was.









Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.