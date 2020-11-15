Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul Allen Clarke
1951 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1951
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Paul Allen Clarke, 69, passed away November 7, 2020 in Layton, Utah.

He was born October 28, 1951 the son of Denys and Maxine Carpenter Clarke in Santa Barbara, California.

He married Peggy Gillilan on January 24, 1971 in Carpentaria, California.

Paul served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam.

He loved surfing, softball, football and wood working.

Surviving are his wife Peggy Clarke, daughters, Jennifer (Scott) Barham, Vanessa (Justin) Shea, two grandchildren Eryn and Gavin Shea. His two sisters, Jane (Les) Eller and Mary (Salvador) Gonzales.

Cremation services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.