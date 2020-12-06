Paul Deyo's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paul in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.
Published by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Dec. 6, 2020.
