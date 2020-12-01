Menu
Paul Dion
1938 - 2020
BORN
October 23, 1938
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Paul Dion's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation in Inverness, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation website.

Published by Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hills of Rest Cemetery
, Floral City, Florida
Nov
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hills of Rest Cemetery, Floral City, FL
HWY 41, Floral City, Florida 34436
Paul was a very polite and interesting person who loved traveling and camping.
He was a Board member of the Spring Run Property Owners Assoc. for many years and also served as President.
He will be missed by all of us.
Spring Run Property Owners Assoc.
Neighbor
November 26, 2020