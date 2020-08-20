Paul Dzendzel, 93, of Manor, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Forbes Hospital. He was born October 31, 1926, in Manor, to Nicholas and Mary (Prybiten) Dzendzel. Paul was a life member of the Manor Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the Manor American Legion. He was a proud Navy Veteran having served during World War II, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and boating at Tionesta. Paul is survived by his children, Gary A. (Cindy) Dzendzel, Terry (Sandy) Dzendzel and Deborah J. (Steve) Smolenski; five grandchildren, Steve, Kelly, Jon, Joe and Alana; and 14 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Wesley, Bobby, Graydon, Madison, Grayson, Charlie, Brynn, Sophia, Landon, June, Maura, Judson and Mabel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Jean G. Dzendzel; and siblings, Nick, Mike, Steve and Helen. There will be no visitation or services at this time, but the family will plan a celebration of life service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. The family would like to thank the hospice nurses and staff on the fourth floor of Forbes Hospital for their compassionate care of Paul during these past few days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Manor Volunteer Fire Department at 6567 Race Street, Manor, PA 15665.

Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.