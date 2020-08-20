Menu
Paul Dzendzel
1926 - 2020
October 31, 1926
August 18, 2020
American Legion
Navy
Paul Dzendzel, 93, of Manor, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Forbes Hospital. He was born October 31, 1926, in Manor, to Nicholas and Mary (Prybiten) Dzendzel. Paul was a life member of the Manor Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the Manor American Legion. He was a proud Navy Veteran having served during World War II, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and boating at Tionesta. Paul is survived by his children, Gary A. (Cindy) Dzendzel, Terry (Sandy) Dzendzel and Deborah J. (Steve) Smolenski; five grandchildren, Steve, Kelly, Jon, Joe and Alana; and 14 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Wesley, Bobby, Graydon, Madison, Grayson, Charlie, Brynn, Sophia, Landon, June, Maura, Judson and Mabel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Jean G. Dzendzel; and siblings, Nick, Mike, Steve and Helen. There will be no visitation or services at this time, but the family will plan a celebration of life service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. The family would like to thank the hospice nurses and staff on the fourth floor of Forbes Hospital for their compassionate care of Paul during these past few days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Manor Volunteer Fire Department at 6567 Race Street, Manor, PA 15665.
We will always miss Jeanne and Paul. Our hearts go out to Gary,Terry and Debbie. A long time of memories for all.
Ruth and Bert Moore
August 20, 2020
Gary, Terry and Debbie, you have my deepest sympathies for the loss of your dad. He was the last patriarch of our Dzendzel Clan. My fondest memory was your dad taking us boating and teaching me to ski on one ski. He worked and worked with me until I finally got it.
As we now take over as the head of our family, may the memory of our
parents remain close in our hearts.
With our condolences, Pat (niece) and John Marsh

Pat Marsh
Family
August 20, 2020
With deepest sympathy, Michael Plumb Jr - Strawpump, USA
Michael Plumb Jr
Friend
August 20, 2020
Debbie, Gary, and Terry, and family you have my deepest sympathy in the loss of Paul. He was a wonderful man and neighbor. He will be missed by so many people, I truly loved him and Jean. Now they are in heaven together again and will be watching over yinz.
Denise Sudaric
Neighbor
August 20, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Dzendzel family.
Bill Oblak
August 20, 2020