Paul Finch
1958 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1958
DIED
October 19, 2020
Paul Finch's passing at the age of 62 on Monday, October 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel in Athens, GA .

Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
4355 Lexington Road, Athens, Georgia 30605
Oct
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oconee Memorial Park
2370 Hwy 53, Watkinsville, Georgia 30677
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
