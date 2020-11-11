Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul Ford
1946 - 2020
BORN
August 29, 1946
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Paul Ford's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Usher Funeral Home in Indianapolis, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paul in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Usher Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Usher Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Usher Funeral Home
2313 West Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46222
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Usher Funeral Home
2313 West Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46222
Funeral services provided by:
Usher Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.