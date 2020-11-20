Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul Forgacs
1953 - 2020
BORN
July 20, 1953
DIED
November 17, 2020
Paul Forgacs's passing at the age of 67 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River in Pearl River, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paul in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Margaret's R. C. Church
, Pearl River, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.