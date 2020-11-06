Paul F. Giannetta, age 81 of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 at the Residence at Weinberg Village.



Paul was born on February 1, 1939 to the late Luke and Concetta (Ruffa) Giannetta, Sr. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elaine Giannetta.



Paul was an avid golfer and enjoyed trips to the casino with his wife, Elaine, who was the love of his life. He was a dedicated father to his only child, James (Paulie), and he loved spending time with family and friends, especially Christmas with all of the baking and packing of Christmas cookies. In the last few years, the highlight of his life was the daily calls and special visits with his son.



He is survived by his loving son, James Paul Giannetta; brother, Tony Giannetta; devoted nieces, Karen Nickel and Kelly Ward, and several other nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Barbara Giannetta and brother-in-law, Edward Barrett.

Paul was also preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Giannetta and Luke Giannetta, Jr., and sister-in-law, Michelle Ledbetter.



Family and friends will be received at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:00-7:00 PM, where a Blessing Service will follow at 7:00 PM. Due to current health concerns, masks will be required upon entry.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.