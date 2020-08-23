Hook,



Paul B.



Age 91, of Venetia, formerly of North Huntingdon, on Thursday, August 20, 2020.



Beloved husband to the late Marie Annette Hook; Loving father of John (Margaret) Hook and Maura (Ed) Wisniewski; proud grandfather of Paul (Allison), Michael (Alexandra), and Elizabeth Hook and Alex and Anna Wisniewski; Caring brother of the late Elmer (surviving, Jean) Hook.



Paul received his Master's Degree in Special Education at the University of Pittsburgh and Business Degree at Duquesne University. He retired from Penn Hills School District in administration after 35 years and worked his summers, as a counselor at the Auberle Home for Boys in McKeesport, well into his 70's. He was also a long time member of the McMurray VFW Post 764.



Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 724-941-3211. Friends are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray on Friday from 4-8 p.m. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John the 23rd Parish, St. Benedict the Abbot Church on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Entombment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery will follow. Memorial contributions, may be made to McMurray VFW Post 764, 460 Valley Brook Rd, McMurray, PA 15317.



Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.