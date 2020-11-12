Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul Hupp
1956 - 2020
BORN
March 18, 1956
DIED
November 9, 2020
Paul Hupp's passing at the age of 64 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paul in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bope-Thomas Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Somerset United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Paul was a good friend and neighbor for over 30 years. Always quick to help you and watch the neighborhood daily. We will miss his big smile and waves. Much love to the family.
Anne Triplett
Neighbor
November 11, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I met Paul when we was kids thur our family. He was a great person and will be missed
Mary Osborne Smith
Friend
November 11, 2020