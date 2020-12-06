Menu
Paul James
1930 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 1930
DIED
December 5, 2020
Paul James's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Munden Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Published by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2112 Arendell Street, Morehead City, North Carolina 28557
Dec
12
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2112 Arendell Street, Morehead City, North Carolina 28557
Funeral services provided by:
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
