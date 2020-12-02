Paul Jensen's passing at the age of 94 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Atwater Location in Atwater, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paul in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Atwater Location website.