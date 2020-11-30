Menu
Paul Johnson
1942 - 2020
BORN
December 8, 1942
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Paul Johnson's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home in Perryville, MD .

Published by Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street PO Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903
Funeral services provided by:
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
