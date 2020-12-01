Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul Knisley
1979 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 1979
DIED
November 22, 2020
Paul Knisley's passing at the age of 41 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home in London, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paul in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street, London 43140
Funeral services provided by:
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.