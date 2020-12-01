Menu
Paul Kowalchuck
1927 - 2020
BORN
June 26, 1927
DIED
November 29, 2020
Paul Kowalchuck's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by J W McCauley Funeral Home in West Newton, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
J. William McCauley, Jr. Funeral Home
901 Vine Street, West Newton, Pennsylvania 15089
Dec
3
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Family Roman Catholic Church
225 N 2nd Street, West Newton, Pennsylvania 15089
Funeral services provided by:
J W McCauley Funeral Home
