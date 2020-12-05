Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul Lauer
1933 - 2020
BORN
January 18, 1933
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Greenmount Cemetery
Millersville University
Paul Lauer's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc. in York, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paul in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Greenmount Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.