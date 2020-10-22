Paul Leyba

November 27, 1943 ~ October 15, 2020



Our most loved and cherished husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa passed away on October 15, 2020 due to COVID-19. He was born in Canjilon, New Mexico on November 27, 1943 to Roman J. and Susanna Maestas Leyba.



On January 25, 1964, he married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Cardona in Sunnyside, Utah. They shared 56 years of marriage.



The Final Flight

Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free,

I'm following the path God laid for me.

I took His hand when I heard His call,

I turned my back and left it all.



I could not stay another day,

to laugh, to love, to work, to play.

Tasks left undone must stay that way,

I've found that peace at end of day.





If my parting has left a void,

then fill it with remembering joy.

A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss,

Ah, yes, these things too I will miss.



Be not burden with times of sorrow,

I wish you sunshine of tomorrow.

My life's been full, I savored much,

good friends, good times, and loved one's touch.



Perhaps my time seemed all too brief,

don't lengthen it now with undue grief.

Lift up your heart and share with me,

God wanted me now, He set me free.



You will forever live in our hearts and your bigger than life presence will be deeply missed. You were always there for each of us. You taught us so many great things and your love for us was unconditional. You had a heart of gold. We will see you on the back nine.



Paul is survived by his wife, Virginia Leyba; his daughter, Stephanie Leyba Carrillo; five grandchildren, Natasha (Chris) Keeler, Matthew (Jacquie) Valdez, Johnny Carrillo, Jr., Paul Carrillo, and Caitlan Carrillo; four great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Kash, Rayne, and Avalynn. He is also survived by his brothers, Jake (Toni) Leyba, Raymond (Rebecca) Leyba, George (Josie) Leyba and one sister, Mary (Wilfred) Vigil and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Johnny Carrillo, Sr.



Family graveside services were held at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.