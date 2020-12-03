Menu
Paul Licko
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 13, 1936
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Paul Licko's passing at the age of 84 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna in Kaukauna, WI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna website.

Published by Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna
2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna, WI 54130
Dec
7
Entombment
2:00p.m.
Resurrection Catholic Cemetery
, Justice, Illinois
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna
