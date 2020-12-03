Paul Licko's passing at the age of 84 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna in Kaukauna, WI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paul in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna website.
Published by Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.