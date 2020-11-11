Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul Lyons
1940 - 2020
BORN
March 8, 1940
DIED
November 6, 2020
Paul Lyons's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paul in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Concordia Cemetery Gardens
5300 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46815
Funeral services provided by:
Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Mr. Lyons was a beautiful soul that I had the pleasure of knowing as a friend and having as a father in-law. Me and my son still giggle about the fishing trip you, Eugene and Quenten shared. Rest in peace.
Danielle Lyons
November 11, 2020
Sincere condolences to the Lyons family during this difficult time. Caila and I are grateful to have visited Mr. Lyons when we were in Fort Wayne earlier this year. Mr. Lyons (Caila's grandfather) will truly be missed.
Yalonda Flynt
November 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Marvine Logan
Friend
November 11, 2020