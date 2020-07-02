Paul Mahlon "Buzz" Van Buskirk



March 17, 1966-June 29, 2020



Buzz was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Butch and Rose Vanbuskirk. When he was younger, he would run around constantly making a "Buzzing" noise, thus earning his nickname. Buzz was loved by many and made friends wherever he went.



He married Deyon Larsen in 1985 and this union produced three wonderful children. They later divorced and he married Jena Smith in 1997. They adopted another wonderful child.



Buzz worked construction and drove long haul trucks for a living.



He loved to go fishing, camping and just being with his children, whom he would do anything to try to embarrass and would do anything to get a laugh. His laugh and smile were so contagious, you could not help but to smile around him. He loved a good game of chess and cribbage, He loved music and would make music on his phone to share with others. He also loved food, and would make a point of finishing everyone's plate when they were done eating.



Buzz is survived by his wife of 23 years, Jena, daughters, Crystal VanBuskirk (Khieai), Romy VanBuskirk. sons, Paul R. Van Buskirk (Melanie), Travis VanBuskirk (McKenzie), two grandchildren, Jaxon VanBuskirk and Braylee Mullins, mother, Rose VanBuskirk, sisters, Raquel Hertig (Greg), Michelle Chatterton (Dale). Brothers, Boyd, Brian and Allen VanBuskirk, and many nieces and nephews whom he adored. Preceded in death by his father, Butch Van Buskirk, he passed on March 27, 2020.



We were unable to have a service for Buzz's father due to Covid-19 and the restrictions that followed. In addition, we will be celebrating Butch and Buzz together as they play cribbage in Heaven and we gather to share stories and fond memories to honor them. The family will meet with friends on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the family for funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated.





