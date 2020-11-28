Menu
Paul McCormack
1947 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1947
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Paul McCormack's passing at the age of 73 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River in Fall River, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paul in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River website.

Published by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St., Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral services provided by:
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
November 28, 2020
Rip Paul u were such a great man u r now with ur great wife
Diane
Friend
November 24, 2020