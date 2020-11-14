Menu
Paul McIntyre
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 17, 1947
DIED
November 12, 2020
Paul McIntyre's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moments Funeral Home in Lucedale, MS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Moments Funeral Home website.

Published by Moments Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Moments Funeral Home
7158 Highway 63 South, Lucedale, Mississippi 39452
Funeral services provided by:
Moments Funeral Home
