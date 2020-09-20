Paul T. Mrvos



76, of Collier Township, passed away peacefully at his home in Kirwan Heights on Friday, September 18, 2020. Born June 28, 1944 he was the son of the late Samuel Mrvos, Jr., and Betty J. (Sibert) Mrvos. A 1962 graduate of Chartiers Valley High School and life-long resident of the area, Paul earned an Associate Degree in Fire Science from the Community College of Allegheny County. He retired from the Allegheny County Fire Department. He also served the Kirwan Heights Fire Department for several years, achieving the rank of Captain. He also retired from the Pennsylvania State Liquor Control System.



A member of the Ukrainian Club of Carnegie and Serbian Club of South Side, he enjoyed sports (an avid tennis player, baseball player and umpire).



Paul is survived by his brothers Joseph S. Mrvos and his wife Rita of Dormont and David A. Mrvos and his wife Marylou of Scott Twp. and nephew Samuel A. Mrvos and wife Alyssa and great-nephew Martin J. of Damascus, Md.



Per Paul's request, no public viewing and only a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be forwarded to "Animal Friends, Inc." 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 in memory of his beloved dachshund "Bow Bow." Arrangements entrusted to BEINHAUER-FRYER, 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, 15017, 412-221-3800.

