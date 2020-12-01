Menu
Paul Nickles
1941 - 2020
BORN
September 23, 1941
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Paul Nickles's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paul in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road, Lima, OH 45805
Nov
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road, Lima, OH 45805
Funeral services provided by:
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
So sorry for your loss .He was a very likable person .Darrell and I loved to stop by and have a little chad with Paul and the rest of the sisters and Brothers.Wish we could be with you all but Covid 19 want prevent it
Velma &Darrell conley
Friend
November 29, 2020
Paul and Tim worked for us on many occasions and Paul was great. He was nice, knowledgeable and would go the extra mile. Just a joy to be around. Your family is in our prayers.
Dave and Susan Nell
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020