Paul Oberhauser
1936 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1936
DIED
December 1, 2020
Paul Oberhauser's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset, OH .

Published by Bope-Thomas Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Sue and family,
I am so sorry for your loss. Paul was a great person and so loved his family. I will ask God to wrap his loving arms around you at this difficult time.
Luann Cooperrider
Friend
December 2, 2020