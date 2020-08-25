Paul Osborne



1945 – 2020



The love of my life, Paul Osborne, 74, from Ogden passed away surrounded by family one day before his 75th birthday. He was born August 23, 1945 in Eugene OR to Charles Wayne and Flossie Osborne.



He graduated from Thurston High School in Springfield, OR in 1963. He served in the US Coast Guard from 1964 to 1968 on the Great Lakes. Paul later attended Linn-Benton Community College in Albany, OR where he earned an associate's degree.



He moved to Utah in 1999. He married Lynda K Maero on August 13, 2005.



He worked for the US Government, retiring after 27 years from Hill AFB.



He enjoyed walking at the mall and visiting with friends, Paul loved working at Hertz transporting vehicles and made some good friends.



Paul is survived by his wife Lynda K Osborne, 6 wonderful kids between them, 15 grand kids, 11 great grand kids, 2 sisters, and 1 brother also 4 brothers-in-laws.



He is preceded in death by his parents.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Everest Hospice, especially Dr. DeRemer and Tamara they treated him with great respect thank you so much.



Private family services will be held in Oregon at a later date.



Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.