Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul Payton
1942 - 2020
BORN
July 5, 1942
DIED
November 9, 2020
Paul Payton's passing at the age of 78 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paul in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home, Inc.
1422 Lincoln Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662
Nov
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home, Inc.
1422 Lincoln Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kimberly Gammon
November 11, 2020