Paul Plummer's passing at the age of 75 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Agape Funeral Chapel - Lubbock in Lubbock, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paul in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Agape Funeral Chapel - Lubbock website.
Published by Agape Funeral Chapel - Lubbock on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.