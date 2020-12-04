Menu
Paul Rishaw
1937 - 2020
BORN
January 9, 1937
DIED
December 2, 2020
Paul Rishaw's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schuster-Straker-O'Connor Funeral Home in Parma, OH .

Published by Schuster-Straker-O'Connor Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Resthaven Memory Gardens
, Avon, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Schuster-Straker-O'Connor Funeral Home
