Paul D. Russell, Sr.



Age 92 of Wilkins Twp., passed away on August 11, 2020. Born February 16, 1928, he was the son of the late David and Sophia (Forris) Russell and beloved husband of 70 years to the late of Mary Alice (Lacey) Russell. Paul was a veteran of the USMC, and following his military service, he began his career as a commercial photographer. He proudly owned his own photography business in downtown Pittsburgh, Paul Russell Photography. Paul was also an accomplished woodworker on the side, having built his own dream house himself. He is survived by his loving children, Paul (Jill) Russell, Jr., Becky (Norm) Yeargers, and Tim (Julie) Russell; grandchildren, Sophia Russell, Annie Yeargers, Claire (Dan) Ward, and Lacey Russell; and great-grandsons, Henry and Ben Ward. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Timmy Russell; and brothers, Alex, Bill, Pete, and Andy Russell; and sisters, Anna McDermott and Margaret Tokarsky. A Graveside Service with military honors will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at William Penn Cemetery, 3501 Greensburg Pike, Churchill, PA 15221. (Everyone please meet at the cemetery) Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950).

Published by Jobe Funeral Home from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.