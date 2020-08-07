Paul L. Schafer, age 52, of Wilmerding, went Home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Beloved son of Margaret Ann (Scott) Schafer; loving sister of April Drosjack and Karen "KC" Schafer; caring uncle of Marcy (Danny), Eric, Jessica, Tim, Michael, Rebekah and Raymond. Paul is also survived by great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Schafer. Paul loved attending church at Faith Bible Baptist Church, and he was an animal lover and an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He was an all around happy guy who got along with everyone. A memorial service will be held at Faith Bible Baptist Church at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Bible Baptist Church at 150 Curry Avenue,Turtle Creek, PA 15145. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.