Paul Stevens
1934 - 2020
BORN
June 15, 1934
DIED
August 12, 2020
Paul Stevens's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, MO .

Published by Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
