Paul Stokes
1948 - 2020
BORN
December 1, 1948
DIED
November 27, 2020
Paul Stokes's passing at the age of 71 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baker Funeral Home in Baker, LA .

Published by Baker Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA 70714
Dec
2
Service
1:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA 70714
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home
