Paul Briant Stringham, loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 age of 72 with family by his side, due to injuries sustained in an accident.

Paul was born December 19, 1947 in Ogden, UT to Briant Earl Stringham and Dorothy Mae Watterson. He graduated from Clearfield High School and studied at Weber State College. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Dallas, TX. He met his love, Barbara Ann Behan in Garden City. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 22, 1970. Together they raised six children in Garden City, Utah and Kemmerer, Wyoming. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this last summer.

Paul worked at the coal mine in Kemmerer, Wyoming for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and boating. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and we have many memories of playing games of Pinochle, ping pong, pool, and bowling. We spent much time adventuring with him in Bear Lake, Flaming Gorge, Lake Powell, Kemmerer and Yellowstone. He loved taking care of his lawn, garden and growing tomatoes. He loved to take his grandchildren to the parks, fishing ponds, and sledding and oftentimes they would come home with loads of candy.

Paul was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many positions. Paul and Barbara served a mission in Nauvoo, IL which brought them much joy and happiness. In Old Nauvoo, Paul's favorite service was in the Blacksmith shop, Browning guns, and the Brickyard. He was even seen acting, dancing, and singing in the Rendezvous plays. For many years he served with his wife in the Brigham City Temple.

He was preceded in death by his parents (Briant and Dorothy), in-laws (Bernard & Rose Behan), brother (David), and brother-in-law (Wayne Behan).

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Stringham of Brigham City; his six children: Amy (Ken) Adrian, Yacolt, WA; Michael, Clearfield; Matthew (Erin), Farr West; James (Josylin), El Paso, TX; Kevin (Cheryl), West Valley; Brady (Kristen), Thornton, CO, and 16 grandchildren.

He is also survived by 2 brothers: Daniel (Debbie) Stringham; Mark (Kathy) Stringham; his sister: Julie (Ken) Stucki; and sister in-laws: Julie Stringham, Marlene (Phil) Therrien, Diane (Titus) Coop, and Sharla Behan.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City and a viewing will be held prior from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Because of COVID 19 we need you to please wear masks to the viewing. Services will be for the family only. There will be a live stream of the funeral at: https://my.gather.app/remember/paul-stringham.

