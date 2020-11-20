Menu
Paul Sylvis
1933 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1933
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Roman Catholic
US Army
Paul Sylvis's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home in Brookville, PA .

Published by McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Snyder - d'Argy Funeral Home
206 E Main Street, Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania 15851
Nov
21
Funeral Mass
2:00p.m.
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church
607 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania 15851
Funeral services provided by:
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
