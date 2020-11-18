Menu
Paul Szymanski
1970 - 2020
BORN
September 19, 1970
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Paul Szymanski's passing at the age of 50 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barber Memorial Home, Inc. in Johnson City, NY .

Published by Barber Memorial Home, Inc. on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Vestal Hills Memorial Park
3997 Vestal Rd, Vestal, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Paul worked in my section at Lester Ave. He brought such a positive energy to the Frito Lay lines every day and brightened our lives. Although he will be sadly missed, he has surely been welcomed home to Heaven by Jesus.
My sincere condolences to the Szymanski family. You will be in my prayers. Thank you for sharing Paul with us.
Pat Harding
Coworker
November 17, 2020