Paul Thompson
1966 - 2020
BORN
June 17, 1966
DIED
December 1, 2020
Paul Thompson's passing at the age of 54 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clark Funeral Home website.

Published by Clark Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Service
3:00p.m.
Sunrise Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Clark Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Clark Funeral Home
December 4, 2020