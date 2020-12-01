Menu
Paul Torres
1946 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1946
DIED
November 28, 2020
Paul Torres's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel in Socorro, NM .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel website.

Published by Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
San Miguel Catholic Cemetery
Blue Canyon Road, Socorro, New Mexico 87801
Funeral services provided by:
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel
