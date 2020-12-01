Paul Torres's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel in Socorro, NM .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paul in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel website.
Published by Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.