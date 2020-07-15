Paul P. Trujillo 35, of Ogden, died Monday July 13, 2020 of a car accident on his way to work.



Paul was born in Los Alamos, New Mexico to Gary L and Melonie Trujillo. He was their first-born child. On June 24, 2005 he married Angelic Manjarrez. He had 5 wonderful kids, his first-born Vanessa Trujillo, with Tina Contreras, and his other 4 children with Angelic: Paul Jr, Phillip, Victoria and his baby Valerie. He had 3 wonderful step kids: Elania, Ethan and Robert (memo). Paul loved to drive around everywhere. Paul had a big heart; he loved his family and was the biggest momma's boy ever. He will be greatly missed by all.



Paul is survived by wife, children, and parents; brothers Mark, Tino (Brenton); sisters Josie, Samantha, Julia, Giovanna, Crescelda; 4 nephews, 3 nieces, grandmothers Martha Martinez and Phyllis Trujillo and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by grandfathers, Carlos Martinez Sr, Arthur Trujillo, brothers Adam, Daniel, Uncle Tim, Davion, Michael. Sorry if we forgot anyone.



Services will be held Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. on Monday July 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. A viewing will be held prior from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.



Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd Ogden.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.