Paul Wade
1941 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1941
DIED
December 3, 2020
Paul Wade's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Munden Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Published by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church
85 Hwy 70, Smyrna, North Carolina 28579
Dec
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church
85 Hwy 70, Smyrna, North Carolina 28579
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
