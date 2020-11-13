Menu
Paul Weichert
1935 - 2020
BORN
June 21, 1935
DIED
November 11, 2020
Paul Weichert's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services in Bessemer City, NC .

Published by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy PO Box 366, Bessemer City, NC 28016
Nov
15
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy PO Box 366, Bessemer City, NC 28016
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
He was a great man. He loved his family and made them his priority. Ill never forget him setting in those stands cheering on Katie and Travis. He will be missed by many...Say hello to Louis for us Paul. We love you.
Brandon Tyler Short
Friend
November 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joyce and Mac
Friend
November 13, 2020