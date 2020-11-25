Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul Yurkevicius
1960 - 2020
BORN
June 20, 1960
DIED
November 21, 2020
Paul Yurkevicius's passing at the age of 60 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home in Webster, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paul in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
48 School St, Webster, MA 01570
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
48 School St, Webster, MA 01570
Funeral services provided by:
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Rest In Peace Paul... one of the best transmission guys I knew!
Earl Burgess
Friend
November 24, 2020
Good man. Rest in Peace Paul.
Mark Johnson
November 24, 2020