Paula Cortez
1951 - 2020
BORN
March 2, 1951
DIED
December 1, 2020
Paula Cortez's passing at the age of 69 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Broadway Funeral Directors in Lubbock, TX .

Published by Broadway Funeral Directors on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Service
6:00p.m.
Broadway Funeral Directors
1901 Broadway Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79401
Funeral services provided by:
Broadway Funeral Directors
