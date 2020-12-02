Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paula Dixon
1970 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 1970
DIED
November 27, 2020
Paula Dixon's passing at the age of 50 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wright Funeral & Cremation Services in Coatesville, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paula in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wright Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Wright Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Judah Ministries COGIC
840 E Chestnut Street, Coatesville, Pennsylvania 19320
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.