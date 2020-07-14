Paula Jorgensen, 69, passed away on July 11, 2020, in Ogden, Utah.



Paula was born March 21, 1951, to Don Walter Bowen and Constance Gaye Hall in Ogden, Utah.



She graduated from Bonneville High School.



She married Duane Jorgensen on May 11, 1974, and had her two beautiful daughters; they later divorced.



She absolutely loved her grandson, Austin DuBose, and her family dearly.



Her passion in life was doing genealogy.



She started at a young age and did a lot of work on the family line and helped others as well. Paula was so generous, loving, and funny.



She retired from the IRS after 25 years.



Paula was very much loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.



Paula is survived by her daughters; Amanda Jorgensen (Justin) DuBose, and Rochelle Jorgensen (Kohdy) Storey, her siblings; Bruce (Denise) Bowen, Wendell (Tracy) Bowen, Candy (Mark) Miller, and Jerry Bowen, grandson Austin Charles DuBose.



She is preceded in death by her parents and grandchildren; Braxton, Senadee, and Jael.



Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with a viewing from 12:30 -1:30 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.



Interment at West Weber Cemetery.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.