Paula Gregg
1959 - 2020
BORN
May 15, 1959
DIED
November 21, 2020
Paula Gregg's passing at the age of 61 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville in Graniteville, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville website.

Published by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St., Graniteville, SC 29829
Nov
25
Interment
Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
29829
Nov
25
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
29829
Funeral services provided by:
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
