Paula Gregg's passing at the age of 61 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville in Graniteville, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paula in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville website.
Published by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville on Nov. 29, 2020.
