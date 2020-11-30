Menu
Paula Tucker
1939 - 2020
BORN
November 9, 1939
DIED
November 24, 2020
Paula Tucker's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harkey Funeral Home in Monahans, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harkey Funeral Home website.

Published by Harkey Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Harkey Funeral Home
210 S. Allen, Monahans, Texas 79756
Harkey Funeral Home
