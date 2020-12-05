Paulette Dehner's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home in Elkhart, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Paulette in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home website.